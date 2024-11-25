Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $61,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

