Diversified LLC Acquires 3,251 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 0.4% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $86.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

