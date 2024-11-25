Diversified LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 46.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $391,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $5,512,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, In Depth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $523.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $404.32 and a 1 year high of $534.03. The firm has a market cap of $480.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

