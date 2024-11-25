DRW Securities LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 163,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 740,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,450,000 after buying an additional 110,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $167.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

