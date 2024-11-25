Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

