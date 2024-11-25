Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.7% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $749.01. 729,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,396. The company has a market cap of $711.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $865.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

