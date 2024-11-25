Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $184.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $135.17 and a 1-year high of $186.33.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

