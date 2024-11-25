Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 327,734 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,762,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,734 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Starbucks worth $1,146,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.60.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 1.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

