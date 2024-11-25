Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $162,464,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 423.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,183,000 after buying an additional 2,255,529 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,943,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,833,000 after buying an additional 1,538,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after buying an additional 1,392,494 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,249.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after buying an additional 1,316,261 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.72 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

