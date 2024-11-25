FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 551,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 329,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,673 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 213.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

