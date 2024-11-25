Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 9,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 68,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

