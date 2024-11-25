HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBIO. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBIO opened at $23.42 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,116.78. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,751,697.63. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.