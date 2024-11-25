Head-To-Head Review: General Enterprise Ventures (GEVI) vs. Its Peers

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 -$10.10 million -11.25 General Enterprise Ventures Competitors $6.44 billion $196.51 million 22.23

General Enterprise Ventures’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% General Enterprise Ventures Competitors -741.02% -3.86% -5.98%

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.19, suggesting that its stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures’ competitors have a beta of 1.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Enterprise Ventures competitors beat General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

