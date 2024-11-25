Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SII. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 47.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 187,993 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,480,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,843,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,002,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,821,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

