Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 115,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 693,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.