Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 283,854 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,854 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 264.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $98.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

