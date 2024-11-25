Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 3,699 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 81.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $209,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 89,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,765,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,181,000 after buying an additional 1,921,241 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

