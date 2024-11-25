Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells 1,671 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $30,479.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,056.64. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $928,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $39,709.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

