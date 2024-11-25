Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells 12,800 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Balaji Purushothaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 960,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,559. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $420.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

