Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Sells 69,982 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 69,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total value of C$1,060,227.30.
TransAlta Stock Up 0.7 %
TA stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 172,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,106. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.64. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$15.37.
TransAlta Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on TransAlta
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.