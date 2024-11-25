Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Sells 69,982 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 69,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total value of C$1,060,227.30.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.7 %

TA stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 172,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,106. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.64. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$15.37.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins lowered shares of TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

