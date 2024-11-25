iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

