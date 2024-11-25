iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 41,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

