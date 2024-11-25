iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,709 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,351,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.69 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

