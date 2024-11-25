John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.68 and last traded at $123.20, with a volume of 98864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.
The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
