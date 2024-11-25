Kr Sridhar Sells 46,697 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,562,400. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,824,033.06.

Shares of BE stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 66.3% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $5,602,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

