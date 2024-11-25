Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $63.74 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.94% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $63,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $148.77 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

