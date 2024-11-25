Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1,807.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,721,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,048,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 163,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.