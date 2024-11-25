Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 402.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 124,122 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $289,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

