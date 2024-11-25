Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 294,484 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 658,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,484 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 3.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.46% of Liberty Broadband worth $50,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $86.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

