Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 325 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Liberty Live Group comprises about 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.29% of Liberty Live Group worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $71.91 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

