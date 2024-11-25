Monolith Management Ltd Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Kanzhun accounts for about 2.5% of Monolith Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the first quarter worth $861,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,157,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,411 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $12.76 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

