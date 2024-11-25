M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $221.12 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $123.46 and a 12-month high of $221.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,741.20. The trade was a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,383 shares of company stock worth $13,576,801. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 329.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

