NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 661,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

