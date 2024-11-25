Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 82132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

