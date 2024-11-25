Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Insider Sells $52,552.50 in Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $52,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,296. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

