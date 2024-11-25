Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Insider Sells $52,552.50 in Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $52,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,296. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OBT stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
