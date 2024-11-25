PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $511,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $534,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 15.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $114.75 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.