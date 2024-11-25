Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,788. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.93. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palatin Technologies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.