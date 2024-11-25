PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,741,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 217,648 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.67% of PayPal worth $526,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

