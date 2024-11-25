Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 348,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $404.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $294.34 and a 12-month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

