Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

COPX stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

