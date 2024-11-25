Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $414,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after acquiring an additional 356,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,995 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,743,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHH stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.