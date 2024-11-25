Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $414,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after acquiring an additional 356,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,995 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,743,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
HHH stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
