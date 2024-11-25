Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 59.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 52.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 146.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NML stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

