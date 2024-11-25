Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Michael J. Running Sells 539 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $84,013.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,546.10. The trade was a 34.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $162.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 573.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 89.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

