Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.83.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.76 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

