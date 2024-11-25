Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PSA)

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1462 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
TSE:PSA opened at 50.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 50.10. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a fifty-two week low of 50.00 and a fifty-two week high of 50.22.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
