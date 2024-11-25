Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $5.82 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 170.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.73. 567,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.