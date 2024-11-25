Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.06. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 192,546 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

