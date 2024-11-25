SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $189.13 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $160.58 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 209.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 15,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

