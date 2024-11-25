The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

