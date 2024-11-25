Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.82. 25,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,606. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.09 and its 200-day moving average is $323.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.69 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

